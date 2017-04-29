4/28/17 ROH house show results from Milwaukee, Wisconsin

WISCONSIN

MILWAUKEE – Ring of Honor Wrestling at the Turner Hall Ballroom: Stacy Shadows pinned Sierra in a pre show match…Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley defeated Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia…Beer City Bruiser defeated Shane Taylor, Cheeseburger, & Punishment Martinez…Adam Cole pinned Jay White…Hangman Page pinned The Romantic Touch…Six man champions The Briscoe’s & Bully Ray defeated Raymond Rose, Hanson, & Dalton Castle…Will Ferrera pinned Jarrod Jaxx…Television champion Marty Scrull pinned Delirious…Tag team champions The Young Bucks defeated Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian…Silas Young pinned Jay Lethal.

(04-28-17)

Leonard Brand

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)