4/28/17 ROH house show results from Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Apr 29, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

WISCONSIN
MILWAUKEE – Ring of Honor Wrestling at the Turner Hall Ballroom: Stacy Shadows pinned Sierra in a pre show match…Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley defeated Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia…Beer City Bruiser defeated Shane Taylor, Cheeseburger, & Punishment Martinez…Adam Cole pinned Jay White…Hangman Page pinned The Romantic Touch…Six man champions The Briscoe’s & Bully Ray defeated Raymond Rose, Hanson, & Dalton Castle…Will Ferrera pinned Jarrod Jaxx…Television champion Marty Scrull pinned Delirious…Tag team champions The Young Bucks defeated Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian…Silas Young pinned Jay Lethal.
(04-28-17)

Leonard Brand

