WWE wants to hide KO’s physique?

It’s being reported by Sportskeeda that Kevin Owens wearing suits and calling himself, “The New Face of America” may not just be part of his character on SmackDown Live. Apparently, the suits are WWE owner Vince McMahon’s way of hiding Owens’ physique and presenting him differently.

There is a possibility of him wrestling his matches in a suit going forward. Vince McMahon is said to be “fed up” with Owens being overweight and not lifting weights the way he’d prefer which is why he felt that the suit was necessary. Owens shaving his beard was another request from McMahon.

