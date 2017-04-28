WWE Officials Have Scrapped Multiple Feuds For Raw After Payback

It’s being reported by CageSideSeats that WWE officials are now planning Ambrose vs. Wyatt while Finn Balor and The Miz begin a feud of their own on Raw.

Balor vs. Miz may not be as exciting as Balor vs. Wyatt, but there are few heels better than The Miz right now. Finn Balor’s comeback hasn’t been as exciting as most fans assumed it’d be months ago, but a good feud and win over Miz will be great for Balor to get the ball rolling.

Ambrose vs. Wyatt feuding over the IC Championship may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but a lot of people were upset with Wyatt’s WWE Title run. It’s possible he’ll eventually capture the IC Title and maybe move on to feud with balor later this year

