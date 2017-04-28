Video: WWE Pay-Per-View Changes Revealed, Brock Lesnar to Defend WWE Universal Title

We noted before that the WWE Bad Blood pay-per-view had been announced for July 9th at the XL Center in Hartford, CT. The July 9th RAW brand pay-per-view is now called “Great Balls of Fire” and will take place at the AmericanAirlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The arena has announced that the pay-per-view will feature Brock Lesnar’s first WWE Universal Title defense. They tweeted the following:

JUST ANNOUNCED: @BrockLesnar defends his title when @WWE returns to Dallas on July 9!

