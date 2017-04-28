Video: WWE Pay-Per-View Changes Revealed, Brock Lesnar to Defend WWE Universal Title

Apr 28, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

We noted before that the WWE Bad Blood pay-per-view had been announced for July 9th at the XL Center in Hartford, CT. The July 9th RAW brand pay-per-view is now called “Great Balls of Fire” and will take place at the AmericanAirlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The arena has announced that the pay-per-view will feature Brock Lesnar’s first WWE Universal Title defense. They tweeted the following:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad