The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previewing WWE Payback

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact Wrestling brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Blame Brent Injury Updates

*NXT Releases

*Vince McMahon Biopic

*Taijir Leaves WWE

*Crazzy Steve Leaves Impact

And More!

We gave you the NXT Rundown featuring Ruby Riot & Nikki Cross trying to rip each other apart, Tyler Bate Defending the WWE UK Championship against Jack Gallagher, Drew McIntyre & Aleister Black in action and more!

We also gave you the Smackdown Throwdown including The Fashion Police beating The Clock, Jinder steals the WWE Championship, The Mean Girls mean business and more.

We also previewed this Sunday’s WWE Payback event which includes the House of Horrors Match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton, Kevin Owens vs Chris Jericho for the US Title, Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns and more!

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack042717.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)