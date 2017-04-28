Impact and ITV postpone world of sport wrestling TV tapings

Last month, Impact Wrestling announced that they have teamed up with ITV in the United Kingdom to bring the next set of television tapings of ITV World of Sport Wrestling. The tapings, scheduled for May 25 and 26 at the Preston Guild Hall, have now been postponed. No reason was announced to explained the delay although PWInsider.com says that it wasn’t because of ticket sales. Impact and ITV were scheduled to tape a total of ten episodes over the period of two days, with those episodes supposed to air in July. ITV did not announce a new date for tapings so the project for now is on the sidelines until most likely later this year. World of Sport made its return for a one night only special on December 31 of last year, pulling in 1,250,000 viewers with Jim Ross doing play-by-play commentary.

