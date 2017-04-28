4/27/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Kansas City, Missouri
Here are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Kansas City, Missouri:
1. Ruby Riot and Aliyah defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce
2. Dylan Miley defeated Caesar
3. Killian Dain defeated No Way Jose
4. Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe defeated #DIY
5. Tye Dillinger defeated Patrick Clark
6. NXT Women’s Championship Match
Asuka defeated Daria Berenato
7. NXT Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
Bobby Roode defeated Aleister Black, Hideo Itami, and Andrade “Cien” Almas
