Source: Ranallo’s WWE return not a dead issue

Last week, Mauro Ranallo issued a statement confirming that he parted ways with WWE, and he claimed that his departure had nothing to do with #JBL. Likewise, JBL issued a statement saying that any negative comments he made about Ranallo were made in character.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea of Mauro Ranallo returning to the company is not a dead issue. It’s being reported that there has been preliminary talk of bringing him back with the idea that he could be used as a company advocate for mental health awareness, but his return is very far from being a lock.

It’s also being reported that the statement Mauro Ranallo released about his departure was negotiated by both sides, as WWE needed him to release a statement that would essentially take the heat off JBL, and hopefully prevent major news outlets from covering the story in the future.





