Matches and Video for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Episode, Moose Attacked at Indie (Video)

Apr 27, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a preview for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode:

– Impact has announced Davey Richards vs. Impact Grand Champion Moose and The Decay vs. Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX in a Street Fight for tonight’s show.

– We noted before that Impact officials were planning a feud between Moose and Chris Adonis (Chris Masters) for the Impact Grand Title. Below is video of Adonis attacking Moose at a Border City Wrestling event in Canada last weekend:



