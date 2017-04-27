Matches and Video for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Episode, Moose Attacked at Indie (Video)

– Below is a preview for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode:

– Impact has announced Davey Richards vs. Impact Grand Champion Moose and The Decay vs. Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX in a Street Fight for tonight’s show.

– We noted before that Impact officials were planning a feud between Moose and Chris Adonis (Chris Masters) for the Impact Grand Title. Below is video of Adonis attacking Moose at a Border City Wrestling event in Canada last weekend:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)