Lana Responds to Fan Criticism, SmackDown Slow Motion Video, WWE Stock

Apr 27, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is slow motion video from this week’s WWE SmackDown with Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Champion Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi and more:

– WWE stock was up 1.32% on Wednesday, closing at $21.55 per share. The high was $21.81 and the low was $21.25.

– As seen below, Lana took to Twitter and responded to fan criticism of the apparent dancing gimmick she will be using once she makes her SmackDown debut:

