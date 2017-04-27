Lana Responds to Fan Criticism, SmackDown Slow Motion Video, WWE Stock

– Below is slow motion video from this week’s WWE SmackDown with Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Champion Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi and more:

– WWE stock was up 1.32% on Wednesday, closing at $21.55 per share. The high was $21.81 and the low was $21.25.

– As seen below, Lana took to Twitter and responded to fan criticism of the apparent dancing gimmick she will be using once she makes her SmackDown debut:

@Dandino23 @LanaWWE Vince won't give up on that gimmick I guess. If you can't wrestle. Then Dance — ⭐Steve A. Quintana ⭐ (@Mojorizin38) April 26, 2017

Don't you worry. My black belt in Judo, jiu jitsu & Muay Thai will make sure that I CRUSH every female superstar on the roster. #LanaCrush 💔 https://t.co/fZn6ke0f4m — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 26, 2017

