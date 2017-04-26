WWE SmackDown Viewership Down with Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi In the Main Event

Apr 26, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

This week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Erick Rowan in a No DQ match plus Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi in the main event, drew 2.493 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 2.544 million viewers.

SmackDown was #6 in viewership on cable for the night, behind two NBA Playoff games, Tucker Carlson, Hannity and The Five. SmackDown was #3 in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NBA games.

In comparison, Monday’s RAW drew 3.007 million viewers, down from last week’s 3.346 million viewers.

Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewers
January 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewers
January 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewers
January 24th Episode: 2.556 million viewers
January 31st Episode: 2.817 million viewers
February 7th Episode: 2.627 million viewers
February 14th Episode: 2.626 million viewers
February 21st Episode: 2.792 million viewers
February 28th Episode: 2.566 million viewers
March 7th Episode: 2.738 million viewers
March 14th Episode: 2.628 million viewers
March 21st Episode: 2.647 million viewers
March 28th Episode: 2.698 million viewers
April 4th Episode: 2.885 million viewers
April 11th Episode: 3.105 million viewers
April 18th Episode: 2.544 million viewers
April 25th Episode: 2.493 million viewers
May 2nd Episode:

