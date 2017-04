WWE SmackDown Social Score, R-Truth Calls Out Jeweler, Nikki Bella Total Divas Clip

– Below is a Total Divas preview clip for tonight with Nikki Bella receiving an offer to appear on Dancing With The Stars:

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Voice and Pretty Little Liars. SmackDown had 62,000 interactions on Twitter with 15,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 85,000 interactions and 20,000 authors. SmackDown also had 88,000 Facebook interactions with 56,000 unique authors last night, down from last week’s 140,000 interactions and 91,000 authors.

– R-Truth is the latest WWE Superstar to use social media to call out a business after a bad experience. He tweeted the following on Kay Jewelers today:

@KayJewelers BAD service, BAD costumer service, BAD business!!! Won't have to worry about me spending a Dime and I will let friends know too — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) April 26, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)