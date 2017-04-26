WWE SmackDown Social Score, R-Truth Calls Out Jeweler, Nikki Bella Total Divas Clip

Apr 26, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a Total Divas preview clip for tonight with Nikki Bella receiving an offer to appear on Dancing With The Stars:

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Voice and Pretty Little Liars. SmackDown had 62,000 interactions on Twitter with 15,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 85,000 interactions and 20,000 authors. SmackDown also had 88,000 Facebook interactions with 56,000 unique authors last night, down from last week’s 140,000 interactions and 91,000 authors.

– R-Truth is the latest WWE Superstar to use social media to call out a business after a bad experience. He tweeted the following on Kay Jewelers today:

