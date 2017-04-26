Trent Baretta thanks Drew Galloway



Thank you, Drew Galloway.

Trent Baretta sent me a message after Drew McIntyre was released by WWE almost three years ago. He said he was local to our Ybor City show, willing to work out a deal and that they wanted to wrestle each other in EVOLVE. I have to admit our business was far from strong so I was willing to try new things. McIntyre’s potential was obvious. I said sure. I mean it was just a one match deal with a guy off WWE TV. Let’s give it a shot.

A few weeks later, Baretta suffered an injury and had to pull out of the match. I figured Galloway would cancel since he was cutting us a break to work his friend. I messaged Galloway and said the Baretta match was off, and I understood if he wanted to cancel since I’m sure he could make more money somewhere else that weekend.

“Hell no,” Galloway said. He then explained to me his goals. He wanted to reinvent himself. He wanted a stage where he could do something with a meaning and purpose. He wanted to create a buzz not just for himself, but for any promotion that gave him the forum he sought. I’ve never heard anyone so determined, so driven and so eager to be given the opportunity, especially someone with Galloway’s long WWE tenure.

Drew was already mentally ahead of the pack. He had a long term vision. He was playing the long game.

He won the EVOLVE Championship on his first show in. I didn’t think it would be a long title reign as we had Timothy Thatcher ready for his title reign. However, Galloway went above and beyond at every opportunity.

He did his research and he committed to EVOLVE, he made it his home, he said to build around him. In return, he busted his ass every night, he took the EVOLVE belt around the world, he promoted it everywhere he could. He made EVOLVE his home.

I watched our business grow with Drew Galloway as the face of the company. I felt the awareness of EVOLVE raise. We had a franchise player who worked harder and harder with every passing week.

Galloway toughed it out through injuries, flew from time zone to zone, continent to continent almost weekly, did every media appearance presented to him and still busted his ass every night in the ring.

He always strived to improve his skills, take things in interesting directions, recreate himself in the ring. Galloway didn’t just work hard on a physical level, he was always mentally striving to improve. He always took the material that was presented to him and made it better. He always wanted to help the company, help his opponent and make his stuff memorable.

He did this all while never having an ego, never showing a poor attitude, never creating an issue and always being an exemplary member of the locker room.

I’ll be the first to say he went to WWE too early the first time. He would have been better served to work the indies for a few years. Now he needs to go back. He’s done everything he can for EVOLVE and the independents. It’s time to showcase his skills to the masses.

He returns as a mature, confident, main event level talent.

Drew McIntyre is a franchise player. NXT is in very good hands now. I’ll be cheering Drew on and am sure there are no limits to what kind of impact he will make in the WWE Universe now.

Thank you, sir. I will miss working with you, but you are where not just you need to be, but where the wrestling industry needs you. Do there what you have done for us. I know you will. It’s been a pleasure to work with you the past few years, now it’ll be a pleasure to watch you on the stage you deserve and have earned.

If you have any favorite Drew Galloway matches or moments in EVOLVE, please share them in the comments. Thank you.





