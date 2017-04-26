Shelton Benjamin to compete in Hall of Fame Classic

Impact Pro Wrestling is proud to present the inaugural Hall of Fame Classic. This is a new addition to the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Hall of Fame Induction weekend July 20th-July 22nd.

The tournament will take place July 21st. There will be a talent evaluation hosted by Gerald Brisco and guests starting at 11AM. Immediately following that (approximately 1PM) The first round of the Classic will take place. That night during the IPW Hall of Fame show, the semifinals and finals will take place. That show starts at 7PM.

Scheduled to be attendance for the tournament are Gerry Brisco, Charlie Thesz, Brian Blair Jim Ross JJ Dillon, Stan Hanson, Magnum TA, Wade Keller, Paul Ordorf, Bruce Mitchell, Larry Hennig, Baron Von Raschke, and many more to be announced

Combo tickets will go on sale Arpil 19th, at 10AM

Ringside tickets for the evaluation, Hall of Fame Classic, and IPW show can be purchased for $35 or general admission for $25.

For ticket information-

Email HOFClassic@nwhof.org

Call Troy Peterson at 515 306 4801 or call the Dan Gable Museum 319 233 0745.

Announced so far are Shelton Benjamin, Matt Riddle, Chuck Taylor, Penta el Zero M, AJ Smooth, and ACH. Two more additions to be made in the coming weeks.

Shelton Benjamin – 41 years old 6’2″ 248 pounds from Minneapolis, Minnesota

Shelton is a 17 year veteran that has held numerous titles throughout the world. He is a 3 time WWE intercontinental champion, 2 time WWE Tag Team Champion, one time WWE US champion, and two time of Ring of Honor Tag Team champion. He was also a former collegiate national champion wrestler and two time NCAA All-American.

Chuck Taylor – 30 years old, 6’2”, 212 pounds from Murray, Kentucky

Chuck is a 14 year veteran who is considered one of the most entertaining wrestlers in the world. His style is truly unique. He has wrestled regularly for Chikara, Evolve, and PWG. Although known for his hilarious antics in the ring, he is well respected throughout the world for his technical ability as well.

Matt Riddle – 31 years old, 6’1”, 209 pounds from Allentown Pennsylvania

Matt Riddle had a four fight win streak in the UFC before leaving mixed martial arts and starting a career in professional wrestling. He has skyrocketed to the very top of independent wrestling in just 3 short years. His style is hybrid of technical wrestling and mixed martial arts. He has wrestled all over the world and recently won the 2016 Beyond Wrestling tournament.

AJ smooth 32 years old, 6’1”, 240 pounds, Iowa

AJ Smooth is 13 year veteran of professional wrestling. He is the longest reigning heavyweight champion in Impact Pro Wrestling history. He successfully defend that title against Bob Holly and has victories over many of the top stars in wrestling. He is considered by many to be the top professional wrestler in the Midwest.

Penta el Zero M (Pentagon Jr in Lucha Underground) – 31 years old, 5’11”, 215 pounds from Mexico City, Mexico

Pentagon is a 9 year veteran and is one of the top professional wrestlers in the world today. He has held multiple titles in his native Mexico including the AAA World tag team championship. He was also Lucha Underground and AAW champion in the United States. Penta has never wrestled in Iowa. On July 21st that will change as he enters Impact Pro Wrestling’s Hall of Fame Classic

ACH – 29 years old, 5’10, 190 pounds from Austin Texas.

ACH is a 10 year veteran of professional wrestling. He is known for his high-flying ability that has delighted fans wherever he goes. He has won numerous titles throughout the United States and wrestled in Ring of Honor for 5 years. ACH has wrestled in similar tournaments to the Hall of Fame Classic in the US and Japan.





