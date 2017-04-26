Scott Hall says bullying can’t be tolerated in wrestling

Apr 26, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Hall says bullying can’t be tolerated in wrestling, in an interview with PWI:

“Obviously, I’m against bullying, but it does happen. The business has changed so much since I came in it. When I came in, there wasn’t a bunch of women wrestlers. There was maybe one or two who came in a couple months a year. Now in the locker room, there’s women. It’s much more politically correct than it was when I started. So I think the bullying stuff – that’s not tolerated anywhere. So it certainly can’t be tolerated in the wrestling business.”


