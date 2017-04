Ric Flair’s Fiancé involved an a car accident

Ric Flair posted the following (via Twitter) regarding his fiancé Wendy Barlow, ex-WCW personality Fifi the maid…

Please Pray for my Fiancé who was just in a serious car wreck. She is at the Hospital — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 26, 2017

Wendy Will Be Ok! Thank You For All Of Your Messages And Prayers!!!! pic.twitter.com/kSQBjxwSGn — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 26, 2017





