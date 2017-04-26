Renee Young on her marriage to Dean Ambrose

Renee Young and Dean Ambrose Were Married By A Pastor They Found On Yelp at 1 AM

In an interview with E! Online, Renee Young Revealed the following about her surprise wedding with former WWE champion Dean Ambrose:

“We were going to bed! We were going to bed and he like busted out the ring and we were like, ‘Oh man I guess we should do this now.’ So we ended up going on Yelp and we found a 24-hour pastor to come to our backyard. It was so handy and his name was Pastor Pete and he lived around the corner from us, so he was there. They were very concerned by the way because it was 1 o’clock in the morning, so technically it was Sunday and they were very concerned about us calling, they were like, ‘Is everything OK? Have you guys been drinking? What’s happening?’ We’re like, ‘It’s fine, you can come down.’ So we had to get a witness and we called and woke up a friend of ours and got it done.”

Renée young also noted that she and Dean Ambrose had obtained their marriage licenses six months earlier in Reno while in town for a live event.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)