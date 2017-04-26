Mojo Rawley Wins Dark Match, “Broken” Matt Hardy Note, Shinsuke Nakamura – Dolph Ziggler

– We noted before that it appeared Shinsuke Nakamura’s first main roster feud would be with Dolph Ziggler. That feud furthered with last night’s opening SmackDown segment in Des Moines, Iowa as Ziggler interrupted Nakamura’s interview with Renee Young. Nakamura still has not wrestled a TV match on the main roster since being called up after WrestleMania 33. Below is video from last night’s segment between the two:

The 👑 of STRONG STYLE @ShinsukeN had one particular choice word that @HEELZiggler clearly did NOT appreciate on #SDLive… pic.twitter.com/edjzVKjn6N — WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2017

– The dark match before last night’s SmackDown in Des Moines saw Mojo Rawley defeat Aiden English.

– RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy tweeted the following “Broken” teaser this week. We’ve noted how WWE officials have plans for The Hardys to start using their “Broken Hardys” gimmicks soon but there’s no word yet on when that might happen.

The CELESTIAL voices have started coming to me AGEEN. pic.twitter.com/XXdPmP5XTY — The #BROKEN One (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 25, 2017

