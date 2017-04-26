Latest on Former Impact Tag Team Champion Coming to WWE, Triple H on Make-A-Wish

– As noted, former Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Crazzy Steve recently left the company as he’s expected to sign with WWE soon. Steve is now taking bookings for a limited time via bookcrazzysteve@gmail.com. PWInsider reports that Steve opted out of his Impact deal when he received interest from WWE. Impact had the legal option to renew Steve’s contract for another year but they chose to grant the release when he asked. The departure was said to be amicable as Steve was well-liked.

WWE officials are reportedly telling talents leaving contracts with other promotions that they will not begin talking with them for at least 90 days after the departure. This could be due to the rumor of ROH sending WWE a legal letter warning them about negotiating with talents who were approaching the end of their contracts. It’s possible that Steve will work the indies for a few months before beginning with WWE, along with talents like Kyle O’Reilly, Donovan Dijak and Lio Rush.

– Several WWE Superstars have been tweeting to promote World Wish Day, which is this coming Friday. Triple H tweeted the following working with Make-A-Wish and linked to a crowdfunding campaign for a Wish Kid named Nathan, who wants to meet John Cena.

I've had the great privilege of granting wishes for over 20 years. You can help celebrate #WorldWishDay this year!https://t.co/NCRP98w8Qp pic.twitter.com/Cb8XAxpOUr — Triple H (@TripleH) April 25, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)