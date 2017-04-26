Jeff Hardy’s status on WWE’s Wellness Policy Violations

Before leaving WWE 8 years ago, Jeff Hardy had 2 strikes in the company’s Wellness Policy. According to the guidelines of the wellness policy, despite a lengthy absence those two strikes remain on his record:

“Any WWE Talent, who leaves the WWE for any reason with a first or second violation on his/her record, will maintain said violation count on his/her record from the time he/she departs WWE until the time he/she returns, if ever, to the WWE”

This could mean that one more wellness violation would result in Hardy’s dismissal from the company. However, it should be noted that there is a “redemption program” for talent that when enrolled would remove one violation from their record.

“D. REDEMPTION PROGRAM

A WWE talent who has “two” violations under the Policy may, subject to Medical Director approval, enter the Redemption Program. The Redemption Program is an eighteen (18) month process that requires the following:

An initial assessment conducted by the Medical Director (or, as the case may be, an addiction specialist recommended by the Medical Director) who will analyze the addiction related issues and health related concerns then being experienced by the WWE Talent, develop proposed treatments, therapies and/or support programs that may assist the WWE Talent in managing these issues/concerns and determine initial entry date for the WWE Talent into the Redemption Program;

Compliance with the assessment recommendations made by the Medical Director (or, as the case may be, an addiction specialist recommended by the Medical Director) for the duration of the eighteen (18) month program;

Mandatory unannounced follow-up testing as set forth in Section 8(C) (1) of the Policy; and

No violations under the Policy for eighteen (18) consecutive months after initial entry into the Redemption Program.

Upon successful completion of the Redemption Program, the WWE Talent shall request the PA, with the approval of the Medical Director, to delete one (1) of the two (2) violations of record for such WWE Talent. In the event the PA determines in favor of the request, the violation record for such WWE Talent will then be amended to reflect the reduction of a violation leaving the WWE Talent with only one (1) violation under the Policy.”

