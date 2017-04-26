Impact Wrestling Star Suspended from Pro Wrestling NOAH For Instagram Post
On Saturday, Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan announced that they would be suspending Impact Wrestling star Bram from the promotion for 30 days due to a recent Instagram post. The post shows Bram laying down in the freezer unit of a convenience store following an event at the Giuroku Plaza.
Bram was announced as a part of NOAH’s “Global Tag League Game” alongside fellow Impact star Robbie E, however he will now be replaced. Bram issued a statement saying “I am very sorry, I will take apologize for the decision of NOAH seriously and I will apologize sincerely.”
