Impact Wrestling Star Suspended from Pro Wrestling NOAH For Instagram Post

Apr 26, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

On Saturday, Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan announced that they would be suspending Impact Wrestling star Bram from the promotion for 30 days due to a recent Instagram post. The post shows Bram laying down in the freezer unit of a convenience store following an event at the Giuroku Plaza.

Bram was announced as a part of NOAH’s “Global Tag League Game” alongside fellow Impact star Robbie E, however he will now be replaced. Bram issued a statement saying “I am very sorry, I will take apologize for the decision of NOAH seriously and I will apologize sincerely.”


