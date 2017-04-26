Cruiserweight Returns to Action, Rusev on His WWE Title Shot Demand, The New Day

– Below is the latest vignette for The New Day coming to WWE SmackDown. As noted, the group won’t make their blue brand debuts until Kofi Kingston returns from his ankle injury in a few weeks. Big E and Xavier Woods are apparently enjoying some time off while Kofi is recovering.

– Noam Dar made his return to the ring on WWE TV during this week’s 205 Live episode. He teamed with Brian Kendrick but lost to Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa. Dar actually returned to the ring at the April 20th WWE NXT live event with a loss to Swann. Dar had been out of action since late March after suffering an undisclosed injury on RAW in the loss to Austin Aries.

– As noted, a pre-recorded Rusev promo aired on this week’s SmackDown with The Bulgarian Brute demanding a WWE Title shot from Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan at the June 18th Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Rusev has been out of action since February after undergoing shoulder surgery and has not appeared on SmackDown since going over in the “Superstar Shakeup” a few weeks ago. He says the only way he will wrestle for Shane and Bryan is if he gets the title shot. Rusev took to Twitter after the promo aired and wrote the following on why he’s issuing an ultimatum to the SmackDown bosses:

I'm just tired…… After all I've done I have NEVER had a championship match. I was undefeated for a year! Now it's My way or the highway — Rusev (@RusevBUL) April 26, 2017

