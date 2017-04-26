Adam Cole admits he doesn’t know what’s next for him

Former ROH champion Adam Cole admits he doesn’t know what’s next for him, with his Ring of Honor contract about to expire:

“For me, which a lot of people ask this, I still haven’t made a decision on what I’m doing. This is the first time I’m going to check and see the interests of other companies and see where everyone else stands. Since 2010, I’ve been just in Ring of Honor this entire time and never even considered the options of anything else. I’m gonna kind of look out and see what everyone else has going on and what else is out there and then kind of play it from there. We’ll see as far as negotiating any type of contracts, whether that be with Ring of Honor or with another company.”





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)