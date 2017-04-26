4/26/17 NXT Coverage

We see the NXT opening video and then go into the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida where Tom Phillips, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show.

Nikki Cross is in the ring. She crawls out of the ring and calls out Ruby Riot. Ruby makes her way into the ring and they stare down. Nikki laughs and charges at Ruby, but Ruby takes her down. They brawl down on the mat and then spill to the outside. Nikki slams Ruby into the ring apron and then the steel steps. Referees make their way down, but Nikki takes Ruby down with a cross-body. They get separated, but Nikki gets free and takes Ruby down again. Ruby comes back and they brawl on the floor before the referees and security guards are finally able to keep them apart.

We join the announce crew, and Phillips reminds us of tonight’s main event: Tyler Bate vs. Jack Gallagher for the WWE United Kingdom Championship. We then take a look back at Hideo Itami’s return last week, where he laid Bobby Roode out with a Go To Sleep. We see Roode backstage. Roode says last week was a cowardly attack by Itami. Roode says this is his NXT and if Itami wants to get into the ring and challenge him, he can. Roode says Itami will have to earn the glorious opportunity at the NXT Championship.

Match #1: Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Drew McIntyre

Almas ducks under McIntyre and poses down on the mat. Almas shoves McIntyre away, but McIntyre grabs him around the throat and tosses him into the ropes. Almas holds on and poses, but McIntyre kicks him to the outside. McIntyre tosses Almas back into the ring, but Almas rolls to the floor again. McIntyre follows and delivers a big chop. McIntyre grabs Almas, but Almas counters and slams McIntyre face-first into the steel steps. Almas tosses McIntyre back into the ring and slaps him across the chest in the corner. Almas grabs McIntyre and drops him with a clothesline. Almas goes for the cover, but McIntyre kicks out at one. Almas takes McIntyre to the corner and chokes him with his boot and then slaps him across the face. Almas goes for another slap, but McIntyre blocks him and backs him into the corner. McIntyre delivers a series of right hands and then splashes Almas in the corner. McIntyre takes Almas down with a clothesline from the top rope. McIntyre picks Almas up, but Almas gets free. Almas and McIntyre exchange chops and then McIntyre drops him with a power slam. McIntyre drops Almas with a big boot and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Drew McItyre.

We join William Regal backstage. He says Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot will go one-on-one later tonight. We are then reminded that Tyler Bate will defeated the WWE United Kingdom Championship against Jack Gallagher later tonight. We then see that we will take a special look at Roderick Strong after the break.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)