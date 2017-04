WWE switching talent from wrestler to manager

According to Fightful Wrestling’s Sean Ross Sapp, WWE has given up on Titus O’Neal as a wrestler and are moving him to a managerial role and giving him Abraham Washington’s old agent gimmick. Washington’s gimmick never really took off back in the summer of 2012 after he made the “Kobe Bryant Rape joke”. So they’re giving it a go with Titus and his “Titus brand”.

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)