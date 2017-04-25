WWE planning huge rematch between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE officials are looking at Nakamura vs. Zayn II as a possibility sooner rather than later. It’s unclear when they want to do their rematch, but the belief is the powers that be are hoping to give them a chance to recapture that magic to get more hype for both stars

Nakamura vs. Zayn II would have extremely high expectations. It would be a great match, but that’s all WWE officials want to do. There is no rumored heel turns or prolonged feud for them. They just want to put the two men in a WWE ring together and see what happens.

