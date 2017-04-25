Vince McMahon Biopic Film in the Works

Apr 25, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo credit: World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie studio Tristar Films is in negotiations to buy a script on his life called Pandemonium and it would be directed by the team who make This Is Us on NBC.

The script reportedly hit the studios last summer but was turned down because McMahon and the WWE didn’t give their blessing, so no one wanted to make the company angry. THR claims the producer of American Sniper has now “secured McMahon’s life rights” though and studios quickly became interested in recent weeks.

Sources told the publication that TriStar wanted the project so badly they decorated their offices in WWE regalia for their pitch to the owner.

Source: THE SpoTLight

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad