Vince McMahon Biopic Film in the Works

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie studio Tristar Films is in negotiations to buy a script on his life called Pandemonium and it would be directed by the team who make This Is Us on NBC.

The script reportedly hit the studios last summer but was turned down because McMahon and the WWE didn’t give their blessing, so no one wanted to make the company angry. THR claims the producer of American Sniper has now “secured McMahon’s life rights” though and studios quickly became interested in recent weeks.

Sources told the publication that TriStar wanted the project so badly they decorated their offices in WWE regalia for their pitch to the owner.

Source: THE SpoTLight

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)