Update on Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly

Adam Cole’s contract with Ring of Honor expires in a week and it doesn’t look like he will be signing a new Deal nor is ROH offering one at the present time.

Currently it’s rumored both him and Kyle O’Reilly will join NXT in May but as of now it’s a wait and see, as for Kyle it believe that he is done with the company and will move on.

