Post-RAW Chris Jericho Video, Elias Samson Makes Another Appearance, Kalisto

– No word yet on when former WWE NXT Superstar Elias Samson will make his in-ring debut on RAW but he made another appearance on this week’s show from Kansas City. Samson made his first RAW appearance on the recent “Superstar Shakeup” episode but was not officially announced for the RAW roster. WWE still has Samson listed on their NXT roster as of this writing. For those who missed it, below is video from Samson’s appearance on RAW with The Miz and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle this week:

– Gordy sent word that “Make a Good Lucha Thing” is the name of Kalisto’s new theme song used on this week’s RAW. As noted, Kalisto defeated Braun Strowman in the first-ever Dumpster Match to take place on RAW. “Make a Good Lucha Thing” is a phrase that led to fans mocking Kalisto on social media after he used it on SmackDown a while back.

– Chris Jericho ended up adding all of Kansas City to The List after last night’s show went off the air, as seen in the fan video below. We’re looking for more detailed post-RAW reports from last night. Please e-mail me if you were there.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)