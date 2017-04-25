New Match Announced for the WWE Backlash Pay-Per-View, Updated Card

Breezango won a Beat The Clock Challenge over The Ascension, American Alpha and The Colons on tonight’s WWE SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Breezango will get their title shot at the May 21st WWE Backlash pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena near Chicago.

Below is the updated Backlash card as of this writing:

WWE Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos

WWE United States Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)