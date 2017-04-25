LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 4/25

Join us tonight at 8pm EST for live WWE SmackDown results with a Beat The Clock Challenge, Naomi defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Charlotte Flair, WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Erick Rowan in a No DQ match and more…

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)