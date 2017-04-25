Becky Lynch on a future rivalry with Charlotte and the Smackdown women’s division



(photo credit: WWE)

Becky Lynch recently talked to The Mirror about Charlotte being switched over to the SmackDown Live women’s division and how she feels this will impact the women moving forward.

“I think we only barely scratched the surface. I think one of the turning points in the women’s revolution was actually myself and Charlotte going into our feud.

Before then there had been lots of women’s matches, which was great, and we were getting to see the rewards, but there wasn’t really any depth behind it. Then once we started our feud that went into the Royal Rumble last year, I think that was really a turning point because we were able to see a friendship falling apart and that is something people can get into, as opposed to ‘okay, here’s women, there’s a revolution apparently, watch

“Then once we started our feud that went into the Royal Rumble last year, I think that was really a turning point because we were able to see a friendship falling apart and that is something people can get into, as opposed to ‘okay, here’s women, there’s a revolution apparently, watch there matches’.

This was something that people could relate to because it was one friend being ruthless and doing anything she could to win and screwing her best friend. Then it went off in a different direction but I would like to pick up where we left off.”





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)