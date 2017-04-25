Backstage Incident at Sunday’s Impact Tapings

Apr 25, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Backstage Incident at Sunday’s Impact Tapings Between Jarretts and Company Executive

Various sites are reporting an alleged backstage incident involving Karen & Jeff Jarrett and tenured Impact executive and Director of Travel Operations Bob Ryder.

According to PWInsider, Karen Jarrett confronted Ryder over the booking of a hotel room. She allegedly went off on Ryder and left the scene, prompting Jeff Jarrett to also go off on Ryder and told him to “not wait” and leave the taping. Ryder then left the tapings before finishing his duties, and met the Jarretts once again in the parking lot where the 3 engaged in another shouting match.

Ryder was not fired by the Jarretts as he was reportedly working at the Impact offices in Nashville.

Source: THE SpoTLight

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad