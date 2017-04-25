Backstage Incident at Sunday’s Impact Tapings

Backstage Incident at Sunday’s Impact Tapings Between Jarretts and Company Executive

Various sites are reporting an alleged backstage incident involving Karen & Jeff Jarrett and tenured Impact executive and Director of Travel Operations Bob Ryder.

According to PWInsider, Karen Jarrett confronted Ryder over the booking of a hotel room. She allegedly went off on Ryder and left the scene, prompting Jeff Jarrett to also go off on Ryder and told him to “not wait” and leave the taping. Ryder then left the tapings before finishing his duties, and met the Jarretts once again in the parking lot where the 3 engaged in another shouting match.

Ryder was not fired by the Jarretts as he was reportedly working at the Impact offices in Nashville.

Source: THE SpoTLight

