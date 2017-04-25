Another former Impact Wrestling talent possibly joining WWE

Apr 25, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Wrestling Inc is reporting that former TNA Television and Tag Team Champion Gunner may be signing a deal with WWE soon. According to the report, Gunner is set to take the required physical soon, and if he passes he will end up joining NXT.

Gunner made his Impact Wrestling debut in 2010 and he feuded with some of the top stars in the company before he parted ways with the promotion in 2015.

It was previously reported, former Impact Wrestling talent Crazzy Steve had been offered a WWE deal.


