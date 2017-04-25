4/24/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Peoria, Illinois

Here are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Peoria, Illinois:

1. WWE United States Championship Match

Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens (via disqualification)

2. Breezango defeated The Ascension

3. Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

4. Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English

5. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

6. Non-title Match

American Alpha defeated The Usos

7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Six-Pack Challenge Match

Naomi defeated Carmella, Natalya, Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka, and Charlotte Flair

8. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match

Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles and Baron Corbin

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)