WWE’s Long Term Plans with Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt Feud

the current plan is for Bray and Finn to battle for a series of matches. Both of these guys are extremely versatile and able to mesh well with any style. Therefore, it only gives us more to look forward to once Payback is over.

According to reports, the program will start after Bray Wyatt’s House Of Horrors match at Payback. The two will compete in several matches over an extended period of time. At some point during the feud Finn Balor is expected to re-introduce The Demon.

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)