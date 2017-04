WWE sets dates and locations for upcoming PPV events

WWE has announced the following dates for upcoming PPV events:

9/24 – LA, CA

10/8 – Detroit, MI

10/22 – Minneapolis, MN

While the names of the PPVs haven’t been announced, it is expected that they will be Clash of Champions, No Mercy and Hell in a Cell.

