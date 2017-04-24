WWE Battleground 2017 tickets on sale now

Apr 24, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

– Tickets for the Smackdown-only pay-per-view Battleground are currently on sale, a show which will take place on July 23 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ticket prices are $25, $55, $75, $125, $175, $350, and $500 for ringside which will also include the commemorative chair. Platinum seats are also available for $400, $700, $800, and $1,000. Tickets are available at wellsfargocenterphilly.com. Please note that sections 116, 122, PS22, CB16, 216A, 216, 222, and 222A are limited-view seats.

