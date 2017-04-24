What WWE had planned for Cody Rhodes had he stayed

In an recent audio interview, former WWE superstar Cody Rhodes reveals what would have happened after the WWE brand split if he had stayed.

“At one point the plan was for me to be Stardust on one brand, and Cody Rhodes on another brand. I thought that was a really great idea. Absolutely wanted to do it! Everybody wanted to do it except for one person who will remain nameless, but that one person has the main vote.”

