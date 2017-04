The favorite to win the Money in the Bank…

Baron Corbin the favorite to win MITB

According to Bet Wrestling whom have gotten and reported the exact results of PPVs Baron Corbin is the current favorite to walk out of this June’s MITB as the MITB winner.

WWE Money in the Bank 2017 Betting Odds

Baron Corbin +150

Shinsuke Nakamura +200

Kevin Owens +250

AJ Styles +400

Sami Zayn +600

source: WrestlingInc

