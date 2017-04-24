Steve Austin says Seth Rollins isn’t that over

Apr 24, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Austin stated the following on his podcast:

“Rollins is somewhat over, not all-the-way over, not by a long shot. Now, I don’t mean that in a bad way. That’s just being honest. He [has] relied on his sequences and his athleticism to carry him. To take him to the next level, he’ll have to get more character development. When you say ‘Seth Rollins’ or if you want to say ‘Seth Freakin’ Rollins’, I still don’t have a sense of what or who this guy is. And so, that rests on Seth Rollins’ shoulders, as an individual, as a performer, to define or create that as well as the WWE because I still don’t get a sense of what kind of personality he is.”

Source: The Steve Austin Show


(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad