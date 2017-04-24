Steve Austin says Seth Rollins isn’t that over

Austin stated the following on his podcast:

“Rollins is somewhat over, not all-the-way over, not by a long shot. Now, I don’t mean that in a bad way. That’s just being honest. He [has] relied on his sequences and his athleticism to carry him. To take him to the next level, he’ll have to get more character development. When you say ‘Seth Rollins’ or if you want to say ‘Seth Freakin’ Rollins’, I still don’t have a sense of what or who this guy is. And so, that rests on Seth Rollins’ shoulders, as an individual, as a performer, to define or create that as well as the WWE because I still don’t get a sense of what kind of personality he is.”

Source: The Steve Austin Show





