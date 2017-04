Spoiler: Likely main event for Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary

Global Force Wrestling champion Alberto El Patron and Impact champion Bobby Lashley are set for a world title unification match at Slammiversary this year. Josh Mathews & Scott Steiner vs. Jeremy Borash & Joseph Parks is also booked. The company has yet to officially announce the match.

source: WZ

