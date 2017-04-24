Shaq explains why he was not part of WrestleMania 33

During the 100th episode taping of The Big Podcast with Shaq on PodcastOne, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal explained his side of the story on why he was not part of WrestleMania 33.

O’Neal was supposed to be facing The Big Show at WrestleMania, a match that was set-up months before. However, the match never materialized and after Big Show called out Shaq and accused him of not taking it seriously, the match went up in smoke and Show ended up as part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal…again!

Shaq said that the reason why he eventually blew off WWE was because “they kept playing” around. “First, they said it was me and Big Show. Then, they said it was going to be 3 and 3. Then, they cancelled it so when they cancelled it, I made other arrangements. And then they tried to call back and tried to get it done, and I just said, ‘I’m not going to do it,’” Shaq explained on his podcast, adding that it was WWE that messed up and not him.

