No DQ Match, Beat The Clock Challenge, Opener and More Announced for This Week’s SmackDown

WWE has announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will kick off this week’s SmackDown episode from Des Moines, Iowa.

They have also added WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Erick Rowan in a No DQ non-title match, Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles and the first-ever Tag Team Beat The Clock Challenge to tomorrow’s episode. The winners of the Beat The Clock Challenge will go on to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at a later date.

Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow:

* Shinsuke Nakamura opens the show

* Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi

* No DQ Match: WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Erick Rowan

* AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin

* Beat The Clock Challenge: The Colons vs. The Ascension vs. American Alpha vs. Breezango

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 27 times, 27 visits today)