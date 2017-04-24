News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Dumpster Match, Seth Rollins – Samoa Joe, Alexa Bliss, More

Apr 24, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Tonight’s WWE RAW takes place from the Sprint Center Arena with the final build for Sunday’s WWE Payback pay-per-view.

It’s worth noting that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not advertised for tonight. Tonight’s show will feature Kalisto vs. Braun Strowman in a Dumpster Match.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Braun Strowman to battle Kalisto in a Dumpster Match on Raw

* Alexa Bliss closes in on the Raw Women’s Title

* Will The Miz retaliate against Dean Ambrose?

* Bray Wyatt brings true “Horror” to Raw

* Business gets “personal” between Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe

