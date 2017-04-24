New Glow Gear for WWE Superstar (Photo), “Bella Brains” Continues, Lou Thesz

– Below is the latest episode of “Bella Brains” with Daniel Bryan quizzing The Bella Twins:

– Today would have been the 101st birthday for WWE Hall of Famer Lou Thesz. Former WCW star Yuji Nagata turns 49 years old today.

– As seen below, Sin Cara debuted new glow in the dark gear at Sunday’s WWE live event in Fargo:

@sincarawwe_ was sporting some new gear last night at #WWEFargo. #Lucha A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 24, 2017 at 4:36am PDT

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)