Match and Segment Announced for the WWE Payback Kickoff Pre-show, Updated Card
WWE has announced that The Miz and Maryse will host a special edition of MizTV with guest Finn Balor during Sunday’s WWE Payback Kickoff pre-show from San Jose. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass will also take place on the pre-show.
Below is what looks to be the final card for Sunday:
House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title
Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
RAW Women’s Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley
WWE United States Title Match
Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Kickoff Pre-show
Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Kickoff Pre-show
The Miz and Maryse host a special edition of MizTV with Finn Balor
