Match and Segment Announced for the WWE Payback Kickoff Pre-show, Updated Card

Apr 24, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

WWE has announced that The Miz and Maryse will host a special edition of MizTV with guest Finn Balor during Sunday’s WWE Payback Kickoff pre-show from San Jose. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass will also take place on the pre-show.

Below is what looks to be the final card for Sunday:

House of Horrors Match for the WWE Title
Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

RAW Women’s Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match
Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Kickoff Pre-show
Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Kickoff Pre-show
The Miz and Maryse host a special edition of MizTV with Finn Balor

