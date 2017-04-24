Kofi Kingston on Rehab Week Two (Photo), John Cena and Nikki Bella, WWE Stock Up

– As seen below, The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel has a new “Our Wedding: Nikki and John” series that will feature the build to the wedding of John Cena and Nikki Bella. Nikki begins dress hunting in this first episode.

– WWE stock was up 0.62% today, closing at $21.20 per share. Today’s high was $21.47 and the low was $20.94.

– Kofi Kingston tweeted the following today as he works to return from an ankle injury. Kofi had stitches removed last week and began rehab.

Week 2 of rehab is off to a wonderful start! #strongereveryday pic.twitter.com/jU1kAErMHk — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) April 24, 2017

