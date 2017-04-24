Jack Swagger Talks Possibly Going to Impact Wrestling

On his current his plans after his 90 day no compete clause with WWE expires:

“I’m gonna be everywhere. As soon as I get out of this period…”

On possibly working with Impact Wrestling:



“It would be awesome to work with Dirty Dutch Mantell again, good friend of mine. So we’ll just have to see. I’m in the process of lining up a calendar, and getting a lot of shows, I think I’m booked for the summer with shows. So I’m gonna be anywhere, you can see me in Australia, on Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore tour.”

source: WZ





(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)