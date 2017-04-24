Former Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion Headed to WWE

Apr 24, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

As noted, Crazzy Steve recently announced his departure from Impact Wrestling via Twitter.

It was noted on Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio that the former Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion received an offer from WWE and that’s when he gave his notice to Impact.

He will likely be headed to WWE NXT but that has not been confirmed.

